College Briefs for Dec. 8

Local students named to dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis

The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:

• Natalia Pilpil, of Santa Clarita, is enrolled in the university’s McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the dean’s list in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

• Ria Bakhaya, of Valencia, is enrolled in the university’s Olin Business School. To qualify for the dean’s list in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Mark Mosesian graduates from Marquette University

Mark Mosesian, of Santa Clarita, graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mosesian earned a master’s degree in nursing.

