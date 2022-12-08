Deputies: Hit-and-run suspect arrested after ‘brief struggle’

A suspect in a hit-and-run investigation became combative with deputies and was taken into custody after “a brief struggle” with officers, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

Sheriff’s station deputies responded around 7:30 p.m. Monday to the 27900 block of Kelly Johnson Parkway for a report of a single-vehicle collision near the Walmart.

After arriving on the scene and finding a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and the cement base of a light pole, deputies were able to find the suspect, who was uncooperative.

During the course of their investigation, deputies determined the suspect was driving under the influence of an inhalant, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

After a brief struggle, deputies detained the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence, resisting/obstructing an officer and misdemeanor hit-and-run, she added.

The suspect is in Sheriff’s Department custody as of the publication of this story.