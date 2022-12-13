Deputies: Man and woman arrested on suspicion of mail, identity theft

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
A man and a woman were arrested Thursday on suspicion of mail theft, identity theft and more, according to law enforcement officials. 

The man and woman were arrested at approximately 5 a.m. at Canewell Street and Kalmar Street in Newhall after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service regarding mail theft, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.  

Deputies found the two suspects in possession of a large amount of mail belonging to over 40 individuals, she added. Deputies arrested the man on suspicion of identity theft and the woman was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, driving on a suspended license, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without a license place, Arriaga wrote in an email. 

The man was later released on bond, and the woman remained in custody as of Thursday.  

