Deputies: Three suspects arrested on suspicion of possession, selling of fentanyl after overdoses in Saugus park

Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received a call for service regarding a medical emergency at approximately 5:38 p.m. on the 28000 block of Wellston Drive in Saugus. On arrival, emergency personnel provided medical assistance to a patient at the Bouquet Canyon Park parking lot, he added.

Naloxone, or known by the brand name Narcan, which is usually administered as an opioid overdose treatment, was used on one of the patients, as overheard on the emergency dispatch radio.

Pittman said three people were transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance, and the transport was complete by 6:30 p.m. Pittman was unable to provide additional information regarding the nature of the medical emergency.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez confirmed five adults were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for medical assistance. A woman had overdosed on fentanyl at the Bouquet Canyon Park parking lot, he added.

Deputies reported a man had possibly overdosed on fentanyl, too.

In total there were five adults — three men and two women — at the park, according to deputies. All five were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and subsequently released from the hospital, Diez said.

Diez confirmed three of the adults were arrested on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell it. The other two adults were not detained, he added.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Bureau is investigating the incident, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.