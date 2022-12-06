Deputies: Traffic stop results in deputy-involved fight

A deputy and a suspect were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment of injuries Monday afternoon after a traffic stop escalated into a fight, according to law enforcement officials.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2 p.m. near Via Joyce and Plum Canyon Road in Saugus, according to Watch Sgt. Bengston of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Deputies discovered the suspect had a warrant out for his arrest, he added.

While deputies called for backup, the suspect and a responding deputy got in a fight, which resulted in both of them being transported to HMNH for minor injuries, Bengtson added.