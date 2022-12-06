Deputies: Traffic stop results in deputy-involved fight

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A deputy and a suspect were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment of injuries Monday afternoon after a traffic stop escalated into a fight, according to law enforcement officials.  

Deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2 p.m. near Via Joyce and Plum Canyon Road in Saugus, according to Watch Sgt. Bengston of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Deputies discovered the suspect had a warrant out for his arrest, he added. 

While deputies called for backup, the suspect and a responding deputy got in a fight, which resulted in both of them being transported to HMNH for minor injuries, Bengtson added.  

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community. Have a story to share? Contact Jose at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS