Firefighters extinguish fully involved garage fire in Valencia

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters extinguished a fully involved garage fire at a two-story, single-family dwelling in Valencia Friday, according to emergency personnel.

Ruben Muñoz, a Fire Department public information officer, said they received a call for service on the 27000 block of Crown Court Circle in Valencia for a possible house fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene at approximately 11:11 a.m. and personnel reported smoke showing from the garage, he added.

Upon further investigation, firefighters reported a fully involved garage fire at the residence. Fire Department units quickly extinguished the flames, according to emergency dispatch radio traffic.

Firefighters called knockdown of the fire at approximately 11:16 a.m., but remained on the scene.