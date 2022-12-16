Firefighters extinguish fully involved garage fire in Valencia

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters extinguished a fully involved garage fire at a two-story, single-family dwelling in Valencia Friday, according to emergency personnel.  

Ruben Muñoz, a Fire Department public information officer, said they received a call for service on the 27000 block of Crown Court Circle in Valencia for a possible house fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene at approximately 11:11 a.m. and personnel reported smoke showing from the garage, he added. 

Upon further investigation, firefighters reported a fully involved garage fire at the residence. Fire Department units quickly extinguished the flames, according to emergency dispatch radio traffic.  

Firefighters called knockdown of the fire at approximately 11:16 a.m., but remained on the scene. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters remove burnt items from the garage of a two-story, single-family dwelling in the 27000 block of Crown Court Circle in Valencia on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Firefighters received a call for a possible house fire, but on arrival at the scene, firefighters extinguished a full-involved garage fire. Chris Torres/The Signal
