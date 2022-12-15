Gene Loves Jezebel, Bow Wow Wow to play at The Canyon

News release

Gene Loves Jezebel and Bow Wow Wow are scheduled to perform live at The Canyon Santa Clarita in a double bill on Jan. 6.

Gene Loves Jezebel is a British rock band formed in the early 1980s by identical twin brothers Jay and Michael Aston. Gene Loves Jezebel’s best-known songs include “Heartache,” “Desire (Come and Get It)” (1986), “The Motion of Love” (1987), “Jealous” (1990), and “Break the Chain” (1993), as well as alternative club hits “Bruises” (1983), “Influenza (Relapse)” (1984), and “The Cow” (1985). “The Motion of Love” was the band’s most successful single.

Bow Wow Wow’s music ranges from simple, goofy, nonsensical tunes to complex, crisp pop masterpieces. Their music has been described as a pastiche of Latin and African beats, 1950s rock ’n’ roll and spaghetti Western soundtracks. The band packaged all of this together with a sense of humor and vigor.

Doors 6 p.m., headliner 8 p.m. Tickets ($20-$38 plus fees) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.