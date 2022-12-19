Head-on collision occurs in Newhall

A head-on collision occurred near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Drayton Street in Newhall at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash involved two vehicles — a silver four-door SUV and a silver four-door sedan — causing traffic on the southbound side of Railroad Avenue to be delayed until a cleanup could be completed, which was done shortly thereafter.

Initial reports indicated that a person may have been trapped. However, Rangel said once first responders arrived on the scene they found this not to be the case. Rangel said no one was transported from the scene by the Fire Department.