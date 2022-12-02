Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Holiday Home Tour Boutique returns Saturday

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Holiday Home Tour Boutique is scheduled for Saturday, featuring a wide variety of local Santa Clarita Valley vendors. The virtual home tour is also available for purchase.  

The hospital’s Holiday Home Tour is a decades-long tradition for Santa Clarita. This year’s theme is, “Light Up the Season.” 

The virtual home tour will feature the holiday-decorated homes put together by interior designers and homeowners. Video Bump filmed and produced the tour.  

The tour is available for a $25 purchase at bit.ly/3AYrCxF.  

The boutique is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Henry Mayo Center. Admission is free.  

Local SCV vendors are to set to be selling holiday decorations and gifts.  

Those wishing to donate to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Holiday Home Tour can do so at bit.ly/3Y2KOEL 

