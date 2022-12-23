Holiday Home Tour exceeds last year’s fundraising with $124k raised in 2022

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation hosted its 42nd annual Holid Home Tour over the course of three days earlier this month to raise money for the hospital’s Center for Women and Newborns.

The 2022 Holiday Home Tour consisted of a virtual tour, gala, VIP holiday home experience and holiday boutique.

An attendee of the Holiday Home Tour Boutique makes a purchase from a crystal small business on 120322 in Newhall. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

The virtual tour was available for a $25 purchase and showed all three of the highly decorated homes.

“We have designers that come in and do that (decorate the homes) and then we have a videographer that comes in and videos every room and also that we have a narrator that describes the home and why it was decorated that way,” said Doreen Slater, vice president of the 2022 Home Tour League board of directors.

“With the pandemic, the last two years, we’ve had to just do it virtually.”

A child attendee points at Christmas products being sold at the at the Holiday Home Tour Boutique on 120322 in Newhall. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

The three featured homes were: the Taban home in Sand Canyon, the Ezzati home in Peachland Estate and the Baker Home in Oak Meadow Estate in Westridge.

Taban’s home was decorated by JoAnne Robertson to the theme of “Let it Glow! Let it Glow! Let it GLOW!” The decorations focused on the sense of being sustainable by repurposing and reusing holiday items.

Jennifer Davidson, left, and Mary Ann Walker, right, pose in front of Davidson’s small business “SweetAnitaJean,” that sells resin keychains, jewelry and stickers, at the Holiday Home Tour Boutique on 120322 in Newhall. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

The Ezzati home’s theme was chosen by designer Monica Rangel — “Glitz and Glamour… Oh so Fun!” With glitz and glamour, the home unfolded the beauty of family gatherings.

Baker’s home was designed by Ruben Haynes and Ronda Chobanian-Murray to recreate that feeling of entering the Tuscan Countryside — “Boun Natale!”

Holiday Home Tour Boutique attendees browse clothing on 120322 in Newhall. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

During the Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 VIP holiday home experience, attendees who purchased the $250 ticket were able to tour the Baker home in person and received a ticket to the gala.

More than 280 people attended this year’s gala.

“The community has really come out to support,” said Amy Weaver, treasurer of the 2022 Home Tour League board of directors.

Holiday Home Tour Boutique attendees browse handmade, woven pieces on 120322 in Newhall. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

The gala featured performances by the HMNH Music for Healing volunteers, Saugus High School choir and Dance Studio 84.

A live auction, hosted by city Councilman Cameron Smyth, auctioned off golf experiences, up to eight trips and many other items.

Raffle prizes at the Holiday Home Tour Boutique in Newhall on 120322. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

The last event, the boutique, was held at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Education Center, with more than 40 vendors participating.

“We brought it back to the hospital just because it’s all connected with the hospital,” said Slater.

Stacie Contreras, right, of Lip Candy put lashes on Eve Rumley, left, at the Holiday Home Tour Boutique on 120322 in Newhall. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

Vendors were selling items such as crystals, lashes, handmade ornaments, keychains and many more festive themed items.

The Holiday Home Tour’s peak is at the end of the year in December, but fundraising and the process of planning the event starts in January.

Sharon Mendoza, left, and Debbie Philippelli, right, pose with Mendoza’s wooden sword product at the Holiday Home Tour Boutique on 120322 in Newhall. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

Last year, $75,000 was fundraised and donated. This year, according to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Manager Renee Leon, more than $124,000 was raised by the Holiday Home Tour.