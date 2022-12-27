Man arrested on suspicion of battery of wife and son

A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on his wife and child during an argument between the couple, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call regarding a battery in progress at approximately 6 p.m. on the 27300 block of Rock Rose Lane in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

During an argument between the victim and her husband, the man began to physically assault the victim. The couple’s 13-year-old son intervened and the suspect began to physically assault the juvenile, Arriaga added.

The victim grabbed her son and left the location. The 13-year-old boy sustained minor injury and he was evaluated by medical personnel on the scene. The suspect was arrested at the residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a child and spousal battery, wrote Arriaga in an email.

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $50,000 bail. The suspect remains in custody as of Tuesday, she added.