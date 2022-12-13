Man detained in Newhall on suspicion of burglary

A 53-year-old Newhall man was detained on suspicion of burglary on the 24400 block of Chestnut Street in Newhall on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. after deputies responded to a call that someone had their keys stolen from their home, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Responding to a burglary in progress, SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies were able to find a man matching the description of the suspect.

“Deputies identified a male matching the suspect description in an alley behind the victim’s house,” wrote Arriaga in a prepared statement. “The suspect refused to comply with deputy commands and fled on foot, leading to a brief foot pursuit. As deputies attempted to detain the male, the male continued to remain uncooperative, leading to a struggle during which the suspect attempted to strike a deputy with his elbow.”

Arriaga stated that as soon as deputies were able to secure the suspect, he was arrested on suspicion of burglary and resisting a peace officer.

Both deputies sustained minor injuries and were medically evaluated.

The suspect remains in custody, in lieu of $50,000 bail, at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at the time of this publication.