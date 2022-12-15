Man suspected of attempted murder in October arrested

A 23-year-old Lancaster man suspected of attempted murder during an altercation on Halloween morning at the Black ‘N Blue restaurant in Valencia was identified and arrested on Monday, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, detectives with the Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault, or COBRA team, conducted a followup investigation after the Oct. 31 incident and were eventually able to locate Isaac Clark.

“On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, COBRA detectives, along with the assistance of the Crime Impact Team and Probation Department, executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Lancaster, during which the suspect, 23-year-old Isaac Clark from Lancaster, was arrested for attempt(ed) murder,” Arriaga wrote in an email to The Signal. “A search of the residence resulted in the recovery of a firearm loaded with a high-capacity magazine, identified belonging to the suspect’s brother, 23-year-old Isaiah Clark of Lancaster. Isaiah Clark, who is on active probation, was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm by a convicted felon.”

Arriaga added that both suspects were booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and were still in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

According to Arriaga, the Halloween morning altercation took place around 1 a.m. She said deputies had responded to a call regarding shots fired at the Black ‘N Blue restaurant on the 23400 block of Town Center Drive.

“Deputies arrived on scene and found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” Arriaga’s email read. “During investigation, deputies learned an altercation had taken place inside the location between two males, prior to the shooting. The argument continued outside the location in which a male adult then brandished a firearm and fired several rounds at the victim, striking him in the upper torso.”

The suspect then fled the scene before deputies arrived, Arriaga continued, and remained outstanding at the time a report was taken.

“The victim sustained life-threatening injuries,” she said, “and was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.”