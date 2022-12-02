Master Chorale announces holiday performances

News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, has announced its two-event concert series for the holiday season.

The first event is “Celebrate Today,” the Chorale’s annual holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

The Chorale will explore the Latin text “Hodie Christus natus est,” meaning “Christ is born today.” Numerous works have been composed over the centuries celebrating the day Christ was born. The Chorale will present several of them, along with music for Hanukkah, favorite carols and other musical holiday treats.

Secondly, the Chorale will be hosting its sixth annual Messiah Sing-Along at Valencia United Methodist Church on Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. Admission for the Messiah Sing-Along is free, but donations are welcome. Tickets for both events can be found at SCMasterChorale.org.

“Nothing celebrates the season better than a concert of live music with singers and instrumentalists,” said Petker. “It is fabulous to explore a specific text that has been the theme of several great chorale works over the centuries. We are also excited to host our Messiah Sing-Along featuring selections from the Christmas portion of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ and soloists from the Chorale. We have an amazing season in store and cannot wait to share it with our community.”

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through its yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. The Chorale performs works selected from a wide range of choral repertoire. For more information about the Santa Clarita Master Chorale or to purchase tickets for the 2022-2023 music season, visit SCMasterChorale.org.