Mother detained for suspected DUI with child in vehicle

A 28-year-old Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while her child was in the vehicle on Wednesday, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

Greengard said CHP officers were responding to a crash that occurred on State Route 126 near Commerce Center Drive at approximately 2:30 a.m. when they found the driver suspected to be under the influence. The woman also had her child, unbuckled, in her car when the crash occurred, according to Greengard.

Greengard said the child was injured. However, Ruben Munoz, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said no one was transported but American Medical Response did go to the scene of the crash.

The extent of the child’s injuries is unknown at the time of this publication.

The woman was taken into custody at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $100,000 bail.