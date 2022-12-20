Pretend customer arrested on suspicion of taking vehicle without owner’s consent

A 21-year-old Houston resident was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving stolen property on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, at a business on the 23300 block of Valencia Boulevard, a call for service in regards to a theft of a vehicle was received.

“A male adult acting as a customer stole vehicle keys off an employee’s desk,” wrote Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal. “The suspect entered the vehicle belonging to the keys and left prior to deputy arrival.”

The Burbank Police Department located the suspect later and the man was taken into custody.

According to Arriaga, the man was found wearing an approximately $6,000 jacket. The jacket is believed to be stolen.

The man was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent at the felony level and receiving stolen property. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bail.

He remains in custody at the time of this publication.