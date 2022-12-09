Salvation Army seeks donations for Adopt A Family/Senior Program and coats for students

News release

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is asking the community to consider taking part in their Adopt a Family and Adopt a Senior Programs this holiday season. There are several families and seniors who are in desperate need, who have not yet been adopted.

“This is your opportunity to bring the joy of Christmas to local children who would not receive any gifts this year without your help,” said a statement issued by the organization. “Individuals, local businesses and organizations are encouraged to take part in this year’s program.”

Since COVID-19, the Salvation Army reports losing several major resources for these programs. There are still approximately 300 kids and 133 senior citizens who need to be adopted. These are low-income families in the community. With the rising costs of food, gas and everyday supplies, it is even harder for these families and seniors to stay afloat. The senior citizens are on fixed incomes, with most of their money going to food and prescriptions, leaving them with very little, if anything for their everyday necessities.

Rebecca Berens and Michele Ewing from the Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps have been coordinating this program for more than 25 years and have seen an increase this year of families and seniors in need.

“It is heartbreaking to hear that our seniors’ holiday wishes are for basic necessities,” said Ewing. “Such as a grocery store gift card, blood pressure cuff or oximeter.”

All donated gifts for the Adopt a Family or Senior program should be unwrapped but can be put in gift bags. Donors are asked to include the Angel tag with the senior or child’s name on it so they can match the gift with the correct family or senior.

The Salvation Army is requesting that you put an estimated value of the gifts on the back of the tag. Once you sign up for the child or senior you will be able to print out their Angel tag that includes their wish list on it. There is no set dollar amount. The deadline to bring gifts in is Monday, Dec. 12.

You can sign up to adopt a family or a senior by visiting SCVSalvationArmy.org or email [email protected].

The Salvation Army is also asking for coat donations to provide warmth and comfort to local homeless students. These children live in cars, a hotel or on a friend or relatives’ couch. Warm coats are needed for boys and girls in sizes 5/6, 7/8, 10/12 and 14.

“We have seen a huge increase in the number of students that are homeless throughout the school districts in Santa Clarita. We are working hard to make sure these students have new, warm coats this winter,” said Berens.

Gifts or jackets can be dropped off at the Salvation Army on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be one weekend drop-off day on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations should be brought to The Salvation Santa Clarita Valley Corps, 22935 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita.

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps offers a wide range of programs to local people in need. They help with food, clothing, essential items, holiday assistance, addiction resources, aid in disaster recovery, and provide resources and services for seniors. If you would like to learn more or donate, visit SCVSalvationArmy.org.



