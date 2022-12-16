SCV Holiday Lights: Tours, extravaganzas and super-homes

By Jim Walker

Signal Staff Writer

For many of us, a trip out to view the holiday light displays is a must-do this time of year. And, if possible, those displays just keep getting more amazing every season. From meditative luminarias to good old-fashioned wooden reindeer, to blowup, light and music extravaganzas that can probably be seen from space, there is something for everyone, and everything for some.

Here we offer you the best of that, with a few insights and updates.

Transit Light Tour

Tonight through Sunday, you can enjoy the Santa Clarita Transit Holiday Light Tour. The tour departs from the McBean Regional Transit Center and lasts approximately 45 minutes, visiting some of the city’s best light displays (does not include Wakefield Court). Trips depart approximately every 15 minutes, beginning at 6 p.m., with the final tour leaving at 9 p.m. Tickets are first-come, first-served, and can be purchased upon boarding for $3 per person or are free with the donation of a canned food item. All canned foods collected will be donated to the Santa Clarita Food Pantry. For more information contact Santa Clarita Transit at (661) 294-1BUS (1287) or visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

Old Town Newhall

You might have missed the Light Up Mainstreet event in November, but Old Town Newhall continues to be a twinkling winter wonderland throughout the holiday season, anchored by the Christmas tree at the library. Stroll down Main Street and visit the shops, theaters and restaurants in a snow-globe-worthy atmosphere.

Street/neighborhood displays

Wakefield Winter Wonderland

Wakefield Court, Saugus, through Dec. 25, from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

For many years now, Wakefield Court has been the big boss of holiday lighting in the Santa Clarita Valley. Thus, it is incredibly busy during peak hours. But that’s part of the show. Just take it very slow on the drive through, or park a few blocks away and do it by foot. There is almost too much to see, and the neighborhood is welcoming. However, the neighbors do request you be respectful, patient and neighborly, yourself. Drive/walk with caution and be aware of the children who may move about quickly. Use the trash cans placed out and/or take it back to your car. Remember that some homes have children sleeping in them while the festivities take place. There are no public restrooms.

• Reindeer Lane: Grandview Drive, Valencia, from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• Misty Ridge Light Show: Misty Ridge Place, Canyon Country from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

• Canterwood Drive: South of Copper Hill near Bouquet Canyon Road.

• Homestead Holiday: Homestead Place near Copper Hill Drive and Paragon Drive.

• Ash Court: Saugus, just off Deodar Place near Seco Canyon Road.

• Brooks Circle: Off Poe Parkway, in Stevenson Ranch.

• Luminaria Lane: Clearidge Drive, Essex Place, Meraweather Place, Valencia, through Dec. 31 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Special Homes

• Holiday Light Spectacular: 27732 Briarcliff Place, Valencia, through Jan. 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. “Our 2022 fundraising page for NBTS just went live. If you like the show please consider a donation to the National Brain Tumor Society nbtsevents.braintumor.org/Lights-on-Briarcliff.”

• Roberson Lightshow: 23235 Cuestport Drive, Valencia.

• Quires Winter Wonderland: 23551 Chatfield Way, through Jan. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (5:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.)

• Reindeer Road: 27705 Essex Place, Valencia, through Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Silas Family Lightshow: 25437 Plaza Escovar, Valencia, through Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Robert and Danny at it again: 27747 Sequoia Glen Drive, Valencia. “My love for Christmas decorating started back when I was in junior high and my mom asked me to put the lights up for her,” said Robert Cowan. “I think I ended up doing four or five of the posts on our block that year, and Christmas really took off on the block. It was great to see all the neighbors get into it and turn our block into something magical.” He and Danny continue that wonder in Valencia. “This year we did away with a bunch of the giant, inflatable things, added some custom programable lights to the garage door and 12-foot Christmas tree and got a fake snow machine. It really brings a nice feeling of community to see all the families walk or drive by to enjoy our little light show.”

• Rio Bosque Photo Op: 27117 Rio Bosque Drive, Valencia. Scott Smith, wife Kate Santiago and son Kamden want you to know that “Christmas has always been our favorite holiday. Our son loves decorating even more than Halloween with his Mom and Dad. Our holiday display includes giant inflatables, over 5,000 lights, cheerful holiday music from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., a wood-burning fire pit, and snow machines. We love to chat with people as they drive buy and encourage photos next to the decorations. Our family holiday display is best viewed at night because of all the lights, but we do not turn it off. Usually, our family is out greeting passersby from 6 p.m. until 8 or 9 p.m. This is usually when we have the snow machines and music playing.”

• Sweetgum Lane: 17772 Sweetgum Lane, Canyon Country, from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Candy Land: 27809 Sycamore Creek Drive, Saugus, through Dec. 31 from 5 to 10 p.m.

• Combs Tree Lot: 28114 Guilford Lane, Saugus, through Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Holiday Pups: 21702 Jeffers Lane, Saugus, through Jan. 3 from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

• Minion Land: 21118 Cimarron Way, Saugus, through Jan. 1 from 5:15 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

• Spectacular Xmas Lights: 19646 Castille Lane, Saugus, through Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Trinity Place: 22274 Trinity Place, Saugus, through Dec. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• The Hallak House: 25086 Cotton Blossom Lane, Stevenson Ranch, through Dec. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

23235 Cuestport Drive. Valencia 121422 Dan Watson/The Signal Kerry Holmes photographs the lights in Valencia.121422 Dan Watson/The Signal 25086 Cotton Blossom Lane Stevenson Ranch. 121422 Dan Watson/The Signal 27747 Sequoia Glen Drive Valencia. 121422 Dan Watson/The Signal 25086 Cotton Blossom Lane Stevenson Ranch. 121422 Dan Watson/The Signal Brooks Circle, Stevenson Ranch. 121422 Dan Watson/The Signal

Brooks Circle, Stevenson Ranch. 121422 Dan Watson/The Signal 23551 Chatfield Way, Saugus, 121422. Dan Watson/The Signal Brooks Circle, Stevenson Ranch. 121422 Dan Watson/The Signal The Holmes family views the lights on 23501 Clearidge Drive, Valencia 1121422 Dan Watson/The Signal