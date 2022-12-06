SCV Senior Center launches annual appeal campaign

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is launching its annual appeal campaign to raise much-needed funds for the SCV Senior Center. The campaign runs through the month of December to assist the nonprofit organization in continuing the services and supports made available to the community.

Each day the Senior Center serves almost 1,500 meals, including a Meals on Wheels program for those who are homebound. The center offers a variety of classes, including Tai chi, Zumba, chair Pilates and more. The billiards room and fitness center are favorites among seniors.

The center also offers support with the team of care managers ready to assist seniors in need. The Adult Day Program for those with Alzheimer’s and the Handyworker program round out the center’s range of services.

The center’s slogan is, “If you give help… You Give Hope.”

To make a donation, visit myscvcoa.org. The center can be reached at 661-259-9444.