Student films sought for Valencia High School’s first film festival

News release

On Friday, Jan. 27, Valencia High School is scheduled to host the VHS Film Festival, the first-ever high school film festival in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The goal of the VHS Film Festival is to put a spotlight on teen filmmakers in Santa Clarita. Over several decades in the Hart district, events have showcased music, theater and visual media, but film arts have gone largely unnoticed, film festival organizers said in a prepared statement.

With the help of film and video programs at several Hart district high schools, the VHS Film Festival will be the first celebration of teenage filmmaking in the district.

Any high school student enrolled in the Hart district can submit a short film of any genre to be screened at a live event and awards ceremony to be held at Valencia High School. The deadline to submit a film is Friday, Jan. 13.

The VHS Film Festival is organized by Cameron Gezerseh, a sophomore at Valencia High School. For more information, a complete list of submission rules, and to submit a film to the festival, contact Gezerseh at [email protected].