Sylmar resident arrested on suspicion of violating a protective order

A 19-year-old Sylmar resident was arrested on suspicion of violating a protective order on Tuesday morning in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a burglary call for service on the 28300 block of Sand Canyon Road.

“The victim’s ex-boyfriend was found hanging out inside the victim’s home by the victim’s father,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “He was let into the home by the victim, despite an active restraining order.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of violating a protective order and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

He remains in custody at the time of this publication.