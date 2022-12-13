Torrance man arrested in connection to November vehicular assault

A 47-year-old Torrance man accused in November of ramming his truck into another person’s vehicle over “a business dispute” in Gorman was arrested Monday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the original call came in around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 as an assault taking place on Gorman Post Road and Gorman School Road.

“The suspect purposefully rammed his truck into the victim’s truck over a business dispute, causing significant damage to the victim’s vehicle,” she said in an email to The Signal. “The victim did not sustain injury, but was medically evaluated.”

Arriaga added that the suspect got away and remained outstanding at the time the initial report was made.

According to an LASD booking log, the suspect was arrested at about 2:08 p.m. on Monday in connection with the November incident on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and his bail was set at $30,000.

Arriaga said she had no further information about the arrest, as the suspect’s arrest report was not available as of Tuesday morning.