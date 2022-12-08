Vehicle rolls over on Sand Canyon Road

A vehicle rolled over Thursday afternoon on Sand Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. No injuries were reported, but units were still on the scene at the time this story was published. 

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, units were dispatched at 12:15 p.m. and arrived at 12:32 on the 26000 block of Sand Canyon Road where the vehicle had rolled. 

“They’re still on scene,” Benitez told The Signal in a phone call just before 1 p.m., “but there aren’t any transports (to the hospital) at this time.” 

Benitez added that only one vehicle was reported to be involved in the crash. 

Related To This Story

