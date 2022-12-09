Water agency offers gardening class: Trees and Shrubs for SCV

News release

Trees and shrubs provide clean air, add depth and dimension to the landscape, and enhance neighborhoods with colors and textures. You can learn about the trees and shrubs that do well in the Santa Clarita Valley and gain insight into proper maintenance practices with a free virtual gardening class, Trees and Shrubs for the SCV, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 9 a.m.

The class, hosted by the SCV Water Agency, is designed to help SCV residents choose water-efficient trees and shrubs that will do well and look beautiful. The class will be led by John Windsor, a certified arborist and California certified nurseryman.

“The class will provide information on a wide variety of trees and shrubs of all shapes and sizes that can be used in landscapes big and small throughout the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Co.

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. If you missed the live course, all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on the SCV Water Agency’s website one week after the class.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Trees and Shrubs for SCV gardening class, visit yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes.