Woman transported to hospital after traffic collision in Canyon Country

A woman was transported to a nearby hospital to treat her injuries after being involved in a traffic collision Thursday afternoon, according to emergency personnel.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call for service regarding a traffic collision on Soledad Canyon Road and Ruether Avenue in Canyon Country at approximately 11:53 a.m., according to Fire Department Inspector Craig Little.

On-scene reports indicated a black sedan and a white van collided, and the woman driving the black sedan was transported via ambulance for medical treatment.

According to Little, units arrived on the scene a few minutes after they received the call. There was no additional information on the extent on the woman’s injuries, he added.

The incident was closed 10 minutes later.