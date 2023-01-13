50-foot tree falls, damages backyard of Canyon Country home

A beloved 50-foot California pepper tree fell in the backyard of a Canyon Country home, and the owners said they will miss their tree, which has been part of their lives for about 40 years.

“It was a beautiful tree. It covered the whole entire corner of our property,” said Beth Metcalf, who owns the property where the tree fell. “It was so vast and they put houses up there on a [nearby] hill. Now we can see the south ridge.”

According to Metcalf, a few days ago she and her husband were in their living room when they heard a thunderous sound. At the time, they didn’t think much because of the massive storm that just passed by.

The next morning, they awoke to find their tree fallen. The tree had caused damage to portions of their backyard and a shed.

“It’s in the back part of the property, so it just took out the fences. If it went the other way, come this way, it would have been a disaster. It would have destroyed our bedroom, patio and everything,” Metcalf said.

The damage done to her backyard shed after a large tree fell on it due to the heavy rain storm at her residence in Canyon Country, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

They never thought they’d see the tree coming down. But in part, Metcalf said they feel lucky that the tree fell the way it did.

The 50-foot tree lies there. Metcalf said they called a landscaping company and hopefully they’ll be able to take out the tree in few days.

According to Metcalf, the estimate to remove the large tree from her backyard will be approximately $6,000 to $7,000. The challenge will be how she and her husband will be able to pay it.

Metcalf said she was dropped by her insurance company due to her home being in a “high-risk” fire area. She’s hoping to find a new insurance company that will help offset some of the cost.

“It’s just kind of heartbreaking to look out there because we worked so hard all these years getting our yard all done,” Metcalf said.

Canyon Country resident Beth Metcalf walks next to her damaged backyard shed after a 50-foot tree that fell on it due to the heavy rain storm at her residence in Canyon Country, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The trunk of a 50-foot tree from Metcalf’s backyard that fell and damaged her property due to the heavy rain storm at her residence in Canyon Country, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Metcalf said removing the tree would cost her $6,000 to $7,000, but her insurance recently dropped her coverage because of the fire danger in the area. Chris Torres/The Signal

Canyon Country resident Beth Metcalf holds a framed photograph of her backyard that burned during the Tick Fire in 2019 at her residence in Canyon Country, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Now, Metcalf has to remove a large tree that damaged property in her backyard. Chris Torres/The Signal