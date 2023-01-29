Argument between brother and sister turns physical

An argument that broke out between a brother and a sister at California Pizza Kitchen on Newhall Ranch Road on Saturday evening turned physical — resulting in an alleged assault, according to Sgt. Matt Bengston, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

Bengston said the incident occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. but the details surrounding the alleged assault are still murky, at the time of this publication.  

Bengston could not confirm whether the sister was a victim, but did say a victim was “a third party” and that the suspect was a male.  

The suspect was detained, but not arrested as none of the victims wished to press charges.  

