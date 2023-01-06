Attic fire prompts large response

First responders lined the street in response to a structure fire on the 29800 block of Pine Cone Place in Castaic on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal
An attic fire on the 29800 block of Pinecone Place in Castaic prompted a large-scale response by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Thursday.  

The fire began at approximately 3:30 p.m. and took about 20 minutes to knock down, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher with the L.A. County Fire Department.  

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department ascertain the damage from a structure fire on the 29800 block of Pine Cone Place in Castaic on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal

Peters confirmed the fire began in the second story of the home in either the loft or attic. Firefighters were able to get onto the roof and break a window on the second story to attack the blaze from the roof.  

While neighbors were speculating about the cause of the fire, it is still under investigation.  

The home was vacant when the fire broke out, as the homeowner was out of town. No one was injured as a result. 

Firefighters interview neighbors in the wake of a structure fire on the 29800 block of Pine Cone Place in Castaic on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal
Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department huddle together to determine the next course of action in the wake of a structure fire on the 29800 block of Pine Cone Place in Castaic on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal
Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

