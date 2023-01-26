‘Avoid the area’ alert issued by the city due to gas leak

The city of Santa Clarita issued an “avoid the area” alert Tuesday evening following a reported gas leak in Saugus. The alert also shared that delays and lane closures were to be expected.

“At approximately 12:29 p.m. yesterday we were made aware of a gas leak via an area odor,” said a SoCal Gas representative on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning at 6:24 a.m., the city made a followup message to the alert saying that the gas leak was due to a broken gas line at Bouquet Canyon Road and Haskell Canyon Road.

Southbound Bouquet Canyon Road near Haskell Canyon Road and eastbound Haskell Canyon Road were reduced to one lane of traffic.

At 7:15 a.m., all lanes on the southbound side of Bouquet Canyon Road were opened and at 8:16 a.m. all lanes on Haskell Canyon Road were opened.

The temporary repairs were made by SoCal Gas and were completed at 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday. According to a SoCal Gas representative, SoCal Gas will be returning next week to make permanent repairs.

SoCal Gas customers who suspect a natural gas leak should contact SoCal Gas at 1-800-427-2200.