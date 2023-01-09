Blood bank hosting several local donation drives in January

News release

Houchin Community Blood Bank is hosting several blood drives in the Santa Clarita Valley this month.

“January, which is National Blood Donor Month, is a perfect time to commit to saving lives by challenging yourself and your loved ones to donate blood,” read a prepared statement issued by the blood bank. “This month recognizes America’s donors and encourages more people to give blood. The blood community also reminds healthy, eligible individuals to make an appointment in the new year since the winter months are one of the most difficult times to collect lifesaving blood.”

Houchin Community Blood Bank’s resolution is to ensure that a continuous, steady blood supply for those in need of blood transfusions within local hospitals this year. Nationwide, the blood industry has seen an increase in the demand for blood products and a decrease in donations.

“A blood shortage should never be a concern and unfortunately, there have been many instances where Houchin’s shelves have been empty for many blood types,” said Marketing Manager Rachel Nettleton. “This month, we celebrate the kindness and generosity of those that have made the lifesaving commitment to save lives and encourage anyone eligible to join us in this lifesaving mission.”

Anyone who donates during the month of January will automatically be entered to win a five-day rental of a 2019 Jayco RV travel trailer. This lightweight, easy-to-tow travel trailer sleeps six to eight people.

The blood bank is hosting the following mobile blood drives this month:

• Jan. 13: Drip Box, 23460 Cinema Drive, Suite E, Santa Clarita, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Jan. 20: Starbucks, 25720 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Jan. 21: Survival of the Fittest, 24640 Wiley Canyon Road, Newhall, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Visit www.hcbb.com/schedule to schedule an appointment or call 661-323-4222.

Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian’s consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is all that is needed. Appointments are highly recommended.