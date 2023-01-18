Canyon Country woman arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

A 58-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call about a person with knife at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, in the 18550 block of Soledad Canyon Road.

“The suspect brandished a knife at the victim and motioned toward the victim as if she was going to stab her,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The victim did not sustain any injury, according to Arriaga.

The woman was arrested and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. She is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail and remains in custody at the time of this publication.