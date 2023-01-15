Car explodes in flames on Highway 14

A car erupts in flame on Highway 14, south of the Via Princessa off-ramp on Friday, Jan. 13, 2022 Oscar Sol / The Signal
A car erupted in flames Friday night on Highway 14, just south of the Via Princessa on-ramp and was the result of an explosion in the engine compartment, according to a witness at the scene.  

Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said firefighters responded to reports of a black Nissan sedan caught ablaze at 7:46 p.m. and that the scene was cleared about 30 minutes later.  

The driver of the vehicle told The Signal that he had recently taken the car to a mechanic, but that it was still obviously having issues.  

The driver was unharmed and Ornelas said there were no reported injuries.  

