Car explodes in flames on Highway 14

A car erupted in flames Friday night on Highway 14, just south of the Via Princessa on-ramp and was the result of an explosion in the engine compartment, according to a witness at the scene.

Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said firefighters responded to reports of a black Nissan sedan caught ablaze at 7:46 p.m. and that the scene was cleared about 30 minutes later.

The driver of the vehicle told The Signal that he had recently taken the car to a mechanic, but that it was still obviously having issues.

The driver was unharmed and Ornelas said there were no reported injuries.