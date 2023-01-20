Coroner ID’s man killed in deputy-involved shooting outside Macy’s

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killed by a deputy after an altercation in front of the Macy’s at the Valencia mall.

Christopher Lee Mercurio, 50, of Santa Clarita, was shot outside the department store at Westfield Valencia Town Center around 10:50 p.m. Jan. 10.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau indicated that deputies responded to the scene after receiving a report that someone was trespassing. One of the deputies who responded got into a physical altercation with Mercurio, which preceded the shooting, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of SIB.

A Nixle release from the Sheriff’s Department indicated the deputy was taken to a local hospital, treated and released as of 6:35 a.m. the morning after the shooting.

An email Friday from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau referred further inquiry — including the deputy’s status within the department — to the California Department of Justice.

The state’s Department of Justice, which looks into all officer-involved shootings of unarmed individuals by mandate of Assembly Bill 1506, has an open investigation into the shooting listed on its website: oag.ca.gov/ois-incidents/current-cases.

A representative with the Department of Justice was not immediately available Friday to answer questions regarding the status of the agency’s investigation.