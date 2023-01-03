Deputies arrest man on suspicion of felony vandalism, causing $3k in damage

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained two men after a fight between them broke out Monday afternoon, which resulted in one of them being arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, deputies received a call for service regarding a fight at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Stillmore Street and Walnut Springs in Canyon Country. At the scene of the incident, deputies detained two men pending further investigation, she added.

Deputies discovered the two men got into a verbal altercation, which escalated into one of the men attempting to assault the other.

The suspect entered the bed of the victim’s truck and kicked a speaker in the back seat of his truck through an open window, causing an estimated $3,000 in damage, according to Arriaga. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.

Deputies booked the suspect into the station and he remains in custody as of Tuesday morning in lieu of $20,000 bail, Arriaga confirmed.