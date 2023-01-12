Deputies detain vehicle theft suspect at gunpoint

Deputies with the Palmdale and Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s stations detained a vehicle theft suspect at gunpoint on Thursday morning, before successfully detaining the man near the intersection of 5th Street and Main Street in Newhall.

According to Kyle Steffes, a deputy from the Palmdale station at the scene, a work truck was stolen from a construction site near Palmdale Boulevard and 15th Street at approximately 7:30 a.m.. Steffes said the vehicle was able to be tracked and was located at 8 a.m. near 5th Street and Railroad Avenue.

After the vehicle was located, a brief pursuit occurred before the suspect exited the vehicle near Main Street. The suspect was then held at gunpoint until deputies could detain him and there were no reported injuries.