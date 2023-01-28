Deputies: No incident found after reports of gunshots in Saugus

Reports of possible gunshots fired in Saugus led to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies finding no evidence of an incident early Saturday morning, according to station officials.

According to Sgt. Sherry Clark, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received two calls at approximately 2:40 a.m. in regards to hearing possible gunshots near the intersection of Patricia Place and Rodgers Drive.

“Informant heard several spaced-out pops come in from behind this location, no fireworks, did not see anything, just heard it,” said Clark.

After the original call, deputies received another following the same description.

Deputies went to the location the call described and searched the area, according to Clark. No evidence was found.