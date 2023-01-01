Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson visits SCV kids

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise visit to Hugo’s Gymfitness on Friday, making the days of local children.

“He just surprised everybody,” said Raul Martin, grandfather of Rylie Endara, one of the children who got to meet Johnson.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cm0V6vzplUy/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Johnson is famously known as a former professional wrestler turned actor. He has starred in movies such as the “Fast & Furious” saga, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and most recently, “Black Adam.”

Britney Martin, mother of Rylie Endara, was picking up Endara from practice at the gym when the coach stopped to show her a picture.

The picture was of her daughter with Johnson.

“She didn’t even know that he was there,” said Raul.

Endara was most excited to find out that he was a voice in one of her favorite movies – “Moana.”

“She first didn’t know who he was until my daughter told her (that he voiced Maui in “Moana”), then she got really excited,” said Raul. “I know my granddaughter was happy.”

It is unknown what prompted the visit from Johnson, but the local children enthusiastically thanked him for the visit.