Female robbed at gunpoint in Canyon Country, suspect outstanding

A suspect remains outstanding following a Friday afternoon armed robbery in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a female was robbed at gunpoint at 12:16 p.m. in a parking lot on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road.

The gun was a black semiautomatic handgun, according to Jensen. The suspect stole the female’s purse and wallet.

“Suspect was last seen leaving in a black ’90s sedan with oxidized paint,” said Jensen.

The suspect was last seen eastbound on Soledad Canyon Road from Sierra Highway.

“No suspect in custody at this time,” said Jensen.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his mid 40s wearing a black beanie and blue jeans.

Jensen said that, due to the vehicle’s description, it’s hoped the suspect can be found “pretty quickly.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.