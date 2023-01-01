Fernando Garcia is the first baby born at HMNH in 2023

Wendy Gonzalez and Omar Garcia welcomed in the new year by welcoming the first baby born in 2023 at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Fernando Garcia.

Nurses and hospital employees were ecstatic for the arrival of the new year baby.

“We’re rooting for you,” said Wendy, recalling the kind words they received from the employees.

Both Wendy and Omar had no idea about how much of a “big deal” this birth would be.

Fernando was born at around 9 a.m. on Sunday, 19 days earlier than his expected due date.

Wendy and Omar were both unsure about Fernando’s gender prior to his arrival because doctors would go back and forth between telling them, “It’s a boy,” and “It’s a girl” at ultrasound appointments.

“We weren’t sure,” they both said in unison.

Omar Garcia holds the first baby born in 2023 at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, his son, Fernando Garcia on 010123. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

Fernando was named after Omar’s late grandfather’s brother, a tradition they wanted to keep up with.

“I had asked my grandma for help to name this baby, so she told me why didn’t I just name him after my grandpa’s brother that had passed away, too,” said Omar. “We’re just keeping the name alive, you can say.”

Their other son, a year older than Fernando, is named after Omar’s late grandfather.

“I wanted the older ones to have siblings,” said Wendy on the decision to have more children.

Fernando is now Wendy and Omar’s third son and the first baby to be born in 2023 at HMNH.