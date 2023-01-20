Homicide detectives investigating shooting at Saugus shopping center

Detectives with the Homicide Bureau of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the scene of a shooting near Mabel’s Roadhouse, officials confirmed Friday morning.

A handful of Sheriff’s Department officials could still be seen by the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Soledad Canyon roads where the bar is located as of about 9 a.m.

“We have multiple investigators on scene at this time,” according to Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, adding she could not confirm any details of the shooting. “That’s an ongoing investigation.”

L.A. County Fire Department officials confirmed they responded to a call regarding a shooting at 1:28 a.m. and they were on the scene at 1:32 a.m., noting one patient was transported from the scene in an unknown condition.

A Sheriff’s Department official referred questions to Lt. Daniel Vizcarra of the Homicide Bureau, who was not immediately available Friday morning

This is a breaking news story and more information will be released as it becomes available.