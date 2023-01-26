LASD issues update on missing person

The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released an update on the physical appearance of missing person Lance Theodore Stone on Wednesday night.

The update released by the Sheriff’s Department said Stone recently shaved off his hair on his face and head. The department provided a photo of him with the updated description.

The Missing Persons Unit originally requested the public’s help in locating Stone, who was reported as missing, on Tuesday.

Stone, 27, of Kern County, was last contacted at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to an LASD news release.

He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, and last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray cargo-style pants.

The LASD noted Stone has a health concern and asked anyone who has seen him to contact the MPU at 323-890-5500.

Anyone who wants to provide information anonymously can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.