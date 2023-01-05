LASD seeking help in locating missing man, last seen in Canyon Country

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is requesting the public’s help in locating Patrick James Yates, 29, who was last seen in Canyon Country.

Yates is described as a white, adult male, weighing roughly 180 pounds, standing at 6 feet 1 inch tall, with brown, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and tan pants.

Yates was last seen on Dec. 31 at approximately 11 a.m. on the 18900 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

Yates could be driving a black 2016 BMW 328i with a Pennsylvania license plate number of LNB 3273.

There is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, Detective M. Perez.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), download the “P3 Tips” app or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.