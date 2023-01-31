Local Japanese restaurant burglarized, vandalized

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are looking for suspects connected to a burglary at Gyu Kaku, a Japanese restaurant located on the 27000 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia, that occurred on Friday night.

The suspects smashed the windows of the establishment, before ransacking it and making off with approximately $400 in cash.

“We received a call regarding a burglary. An employee arrived at the location and found the restaurant was burglarized and cash registers had been taken. Three suspects fled prior to deputy arrival,” wrote Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The aftermath of the incident was posted on social media, showing the broken windows and ravished cash registers at the scene.

Arriaga said the suspects were described as three males, all wearing black clothes, and they were last seen in a white sedan.

Anyone with information can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000, and anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers at www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

There is no additional information at the time of this publication.