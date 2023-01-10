Macy’s Christmas Eve robbery suspect detained

A 29-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a suspected robbery that took place at the Westfield Valencia Town Center Macy’s on Christmas Eve, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The suspect exited the store with merchandise without making an attempt to pay. When loss prevention officers contacted him, a struggle ensued,” wrote Arriaga in an email. “The suspect was able to break free and fled out of view [and] remained outstanding at the time a report was taken.”

The man was held in lieu of $100,000 bail but was released on bond the same day of his arrest.

The local Macy’s has been the location of several recent robberies, with one happening just three days prior to the one on Christmas Eve. A 24-year-old California City woman was taken into custody in connection with that incident, and a male suspect remains outstanding.