Man arrested in connection to Sunday traffic collision on Highway 14

A man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of a felony DUI in connection to a two-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 14 near Placerita Canyon Road, which resulted in two victims sustaining injuries, according to law enforcement officials.

At approximately 9:10 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the southbound lanes of Highway 14 near Placerita Canyon. Upon arrival, CHP officers determined the driver of a Toyota Corolla was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.

According to reports from the scene, the vehicles involved in the collision were a Toyota Corolla and a Volkswagen Jetta. The driver of the Toyota Corolla was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI due to the injuries sustained by the two other victims in the Jetta, wrote Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office.

There was no additional information regarding the extent of the injuries suffered by the two individuals, according to CHP Officer Michael Maslr.

The collision resulted in the Corolla being left on the center divider with major front-end damage, and the other vehicle was found with major damage on the right shoulder, and it also damaged the guardrail.

Maslr added the California Department of Transportation reported damage to the center divider. Further information on the incident is pending as CHP officers continue to investigate.