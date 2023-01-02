Man attempts escape on I-5 during prison transfer

A man attempted to escape out the window of a law enforcement vehicle and onto the I-5 during a transfer to the North County Correctional Facility on New Year’s Eve, according to Lt. Peter Bringas, watch commander at NCCF.

A video of the incident was caught by local resident Connor Aguilar while driving behind the deputy car when the incident happened. Aguilar said he saw the inmate moving erratically in the back of the vehicle and that once the window popped out, he began to record.

Aguilar’s video showed the man hanging out of the window of the car, which had stopped on the freeway, before he plopped down onto the road. The inmate was still cuffed and without shoes as he plopped down onto the pavement. A deputy immediately exited his vehicle, maced the inmate and then secured him.

Bringas said the man was being transferred from Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles to NCCF when he tried to flee.