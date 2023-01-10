Man charged with assaulting ex, her father, bail set at $1M

A 42-year-old Thousand Oaks man accused of assaulting the mother of his three children and her father who was battling cancer pleaded not guilty Friday to domestic violence and an elder abuse charge.

Demetrius Robbins was charged Dec. 20 with two counts in connection with an alleged violent assault that happened at the Valencia home of his children’s mother on Avenida Crescenta, which was reported Dec. 9, according to court records obtained by The Signal.

The court records provided the following account of the incident:

Robbins was in an altercation with his former girlfriend of about eight years, with whom he shares three children, in her home.

During the fight, after Robbins allegedly struck his ex several times in the face, he then also allegedly struck the victim’s father, who’s considered disabled and being taken care of by his daughter in her home, several times.

She ran outside and he pursued her, which allowed her to get back inside, locking and latching the front door, with her ex outside.

That’s when Robbins, who’s listed as 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds in L.A. County Sheriff’s Department records online, reportedly broke down the door, according to witness statements in court records.

After re-entering the house, Robbins then allegedly attacked his ex again, as well as his ex-girlfriend’s father, the records said.

The case is being investigated by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Robbery and Assault Team in the Detective Bureau.

Robbins is listed on the Sheriff’s Department website as being transferred to the custody of the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic as of Tuesday.

Robbins was arrested Jan. 4 and held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department records available online.

He’s due back in court Feb. 8 in San Fernando for his next hearing.