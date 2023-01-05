Manager arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and kidnapping after incident with coworker

A manager at an establishment in Valencia was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and kidnapping after a workplace incident on Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the 24200 block of Magic Mountain Parkway a suspect, identified as Christopher Marroquin Pelaez, was engaged in a conversation with a coworker when he grabbed the victim and began to forcefully move her toward the back-room freezer.

“The victim attempted to pull away,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “The suspect then picked her up and moved her into the freezer. The suspect proceeded to kiss the victim against her will.”

The victim was able to push Pelaez, 25, off of her and proceeded to walk away, according to Arriaga. Pelaez then inappropriately touched the victim as she did so, Arriaga’s email said.

At the time the report was taken, Pelaez was not present and remained outstanding.

On Jan. 3, Pelaez was located at the 24200 block of Valencia Boulevard and arrested by the Crime Impact Team, according to Arriaga.

Pelaez was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of sexual battery and kidnapping. He was released on a $100,000 bond.

Arriaga did not identify the business where the incident occurred, other than providing the block number.

Under the California Public Records Act, “the time, substance and location of all complaints or requests for assistance” is public information. The California Supreme Court has ruled that any “‘statute, court rule, or other authority … shall be broadly construed if it furthers the people’s right of access, and narrowly construed if it limits the right of access.’”

Arriaga contends that providing just the block number for the location of a crime is specific enough under the California Public Records Act.