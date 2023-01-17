Missing man found and arrested on suspicion of battery against former spouse

Patrick James Yates, reported missing on Jan. 3, was arrested on suspicion of battery against a former spouse one week later, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs.

On Jan. 3, it was reported that Yates was last seen on Dec. 31 at approximately 11 a.m. on the 18900 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

At the time, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit requested the public’s help in locating Yates, 29.

Yates was arrested on Jan. 10 at 9:34 p.m. on suspicion of battery against a former spouse, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail and is due in court on Tuesday.