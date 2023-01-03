NWS: Three systems will bring rain and wind into weekend

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain throughout the week and over the weekend as three storm systems pass over the Santa Clarita Valley.

Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist with the NWS Oxnard station, said the first system isn’t much of a concern but the second and third should bring a healthy dose of rain and wind.

“The first system is not really too much to worry about and we’re gonna get a little bit of rain, but not too significant. The second system is looking pretty strong, so we’re expecting some pretty gusty winds [and] a good amount of rain,” said Phillips. “So it’s going to be kind of a lot.”

The first system passed through on Monday night and the second system is expected to pass over on Tuesday night — dousing the valley with rain until Thursday evening. Scattered showers are expected in between the systems. The weekend system is expected to arrive sometime Friday night or Saturday morning.

Temperatures are forecasted to rise slightly on Friday (high of 60 degrees Fahrenheit) between the second and third systems, but will fall back down once low pressures return with the third storm. Low temperatures will be between 40 and 45 degrees until Friday, and high temperatures will be between 55 and 58 degrees.

Winds up to 20 mph are expected to accompany the rain, particularly with the second storm.